BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) honored the DelGrosso Family of Companies as one of its 70th Anniversary Legacy Businesses.

On Aug. 24, the DelGrosso family was recognized during a special presentation from SBA.

Over the past 76 years, a homemade pasta sauce evolved into the DelGrosso Family of Companies with businesses focused on not only sauces but also an amusement park and hoagie fundraisers.

Did you know that DelGrosso Foods Inc. is the oldest major family-owned producer of pasta sauce in the U.S.? Its roots can be traced back to 1914 and an Italian immigrant’s old-world recipe for pasta sauce.

In 1946 Fred and Murf DelGrosso bought a nearby park known as “Bland’s Park.” The family wanted to bring affordable family fun to the region while incorporating their fresh Italian food. Working with the space they had, the DelGrosso’s set up shop in the same location to cook and can their sauce.

“We’re so proud to honor the DelGrosso Family of Companies as one of the SBA’s 68 Legacy businesses,” SBA Western Pa. District Director Dr. Kelly Hunt said. “DelGrosso’s truly exemplifies a successful family-owned and operated rural small business.”

The DelGrosso Family of Companies are proud owners of the DelGrosso Sauces, DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash, DG2GO and Marianna’s Fundraisers.

According to SAB, 99.6% of all businesses are small and employ 46.2% of the commonwealth’s workforce.

Hunt also said that the family dream, coupled with community and SBA support, enabled DelGrosso’s to become America’s oldest major family-owned pasta sauce producer.