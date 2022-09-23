BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Delgrosso’s is closing its season with the 35th annual HarvestFest the weekend of Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

The annual fall festival showcases over 150 food and craft vendors throughout the park. Then, there will be a variety of performers across both days, including the Nashville musical band Rockland Road.

Vendors will open at 10 a.m., and rides open at 11 a.m. on both days. Vendors close at 7 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Director of Marketing and Events Amy Mearkle said this event is a fundraiser for multiple charities. Bellwood Fire Company, Sinking Valley Farm Show, St. Barbara’s Parish, and Tyrone Community Players are just a few charities that will have food booths.

Tickets for the event are $6 for everyone, and children three and under can get in for free. That admission includes full access to the rides and vendors.

Mearkle said this festival is an excellent opportunity for all foodies, crafters, and fall enthusiasts. She added that they had a successful 75th anniversary and thinks it’s a perfect event to close it out.

“We were happy with our 75th anniversary season. Mother nature was good to us. Hopefully, she is kind to us this weekend,” Mearkle said. “Sunday looks a little iffy for us. But we really did, and we thank our customers for helping us out and having such as great summer season.”