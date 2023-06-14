This sign marks one of the entrances into Delgrosso’s Amusement Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash in Tipton closed on Wednesday, June 14 due to rain and colder temperatures. While certain incentives at the park needed to be rescheduled, others are still going on as planned.

Spaghetti Wednesday meals are still being offered as scheduled in Pavillion #2. The meals will consist of homemade three-cheese ravioli with DelGrosso meatballs featuring DelGrosso meat-flavored sauce.

Due to the park closure, the Weis Wednesday at DelGrosso’s has now been rescheduled to Thursday, June 15. This allows Weis customers to show their Weis Preferred Shoppers Card at the park ticket booth to receive a buy one get one free All-Day Fun Pass for the day. The deal lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about the offer can be found here.

Due to colder temperatures, the water park is also closed. Park staff monitors the projected daily air temperatures and the temperature of the water for guest and lifeguard safety.

More information about the park closures can be found on the DelGrosso’s Park website.