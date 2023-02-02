This sign marks one of the entrances into Delgrosso’s Amusement Park

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons.

The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean?

Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only exception will be the annual Harvestfest, Italianfest, in which case outside vendors may accept cash transactions.

Why the change? Cashless transactions are typically faster, safer, and more secure for both staff and guests. Like many other entertainment venues, our goal is to create a more convenient dining, retail, and gaming experience.

How does it work? You will be able to use your Debit or Credit Cards at the Park. If you only have Cash, you will be able to convert that to a Park Gift Card using our new Cash-to-Card kiosks.

Cash to card kiosks? The park will have two “reverse ATMs” aka Cash-to-Card kiosks, one on the Water Side and one on the Ride Side. These self-service kiosks accept cash in exchange for a Park Gift Card for use throughout the Park. You must put in exact dollar amounts, as the kiosks do not give change. There are no fees to convert cash to the pre-paid Park Gift Card at the Cash-to-Card kiosks.

For more details about DelGrosso’s cashless season you can check out the Cashless Info page on their websire.