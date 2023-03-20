BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DelGrossos Park is again looking to hire workers for this Summer and will visit area schools to talk with students and staff about joining the park team.

Park members will set up tables at six different area schools and colleges from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 31. Students and staff from the following schools will have the opportunity to talk with park staff to learn more about working at the park:

Monday, March 20: Claysburg-Kimmel High School

Wednesday, March 22: Moshannon Valley High School

Tuesday, March 28: Mount Aloysius College & Saint Francis University

Wednesday, March 29: Southern Huntingdon School District

Friday, March 31: Altoona Junior High School

The park is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions. All available jobs for Summer 2023 can be found on the DelGrosso’s Park website.