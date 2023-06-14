BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spaghetti Wednesdays return to the Blair County area this summer with DelGrosso’s Park serving up a variety of weekly pasta dishes — including its classic spaghetti and meatballs

The series started last week on June 7, and meals will be available every Wednesday until August 16, according to DelGrosso’s website.

Customers can choose between spaghetti with DelGrosso meatballs and meat flavored sauce for $11 or the weekly pasta feature for $12. Featured pasta dishes are only available until sell out, according to DelGrosso’s website.

Each meal also includes one free 16-ounce fountain drink and a dinner roll with butter. Salads, rolls, extra meatballs and small drinks can also be added to any meal for an additional cost.

Food can be picked up from Pavilion 2, with lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Debit and credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay and park gift cards are all accepted forms of payment.

A full list of weekly pasta dishes can be viewed on Delgrosso’s website.