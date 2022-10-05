BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– In honor of one of the most famous NFL plays of all time, the “Immaculate Reception,” DelGrosso’s announced they’ll be giving away a special edition labeled sauce, but only for a limited time.

Along with former Pittsburgh Steelers, and hall of fame, running back Franco Harris, DelGrosso’s will be selling special editions of their sauce label Franco’s Immaculate Marinara at select stores in central and western Pennsylvania, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” according to a press release.

Each jar will have Franco’s image on it, including his fan base nickname “Franco’s Italian Army,” and to commemorate the anniversary, 50 cents will be donated to charity for each jar bought.

In the 1970s Harris and the DelGrosso family developed a relationship, which has been ongoing for more than five decades. CEO Joe DelGrosso said that they were all in on the idea when Harris brought it up to them.

“Franco’s idea was to do something special for the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception that would benefit his community,” CEO of DelGrosso Foods Joe DelGrosso said. “The Immaculate Marinara is the result of that endeavor, and to celebrate 50 years, we are donating 50 cents of each jar sold to Pittsburgh-based charities that Franco has designated, including the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor. We think this will be a collector’s item for many Steelers fans, and we are honored to be part of it.”

No list of specific stores was given, but DelGrosso Foods said they expect the Immaculate Marinara to be in ones in the areas with the highest concentration of Steelers fans.

“It’s great to take an event that’s significant to the Steelers community and use it to raise money for organizations doing good and important work,” Harris said.

On Dec. 23, 1972, over 50,000 fans attended Three Rivers Stadium, now known as Acrisure Stadium, for a playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders. With just seconds left in the fourth quarter, rookie running back Franco Harris caught a tipped pass right before it hit the ground and then ran it in for the game-winning touchdown.

The Steelers are going to retire Harris’ number 32 during the halftime ceremony at the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 24.