BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DelGrosso’s Park will be holding a fundraiser to help support local animal shelters.

On Aug. 10, DelGrosso’s is encouraging the community to bring at least two needed shelter items per person to receive an all-day fun pass for $18.00.

Needed shelter items

Cat and kitty food

Dog and puppy food

Clumping kitty litter

Unscented laundry detergent

Paper towels

Odoban

Garbage bags (13, 33 and 40 gallon)

Dog and cat toys

Hard dog treats (non-rawhide and easily digestible)

The collection will be for both the Bedford County Humane Society and the Central Pa. Humane Society.

Anyone dropping off donations can do so at any ticket booth at the main entrance or water park entrance to receive a coupon for the all-day fun pass. DelGrosso’s reminds donors that any items that are used, opened or expired will not be accepted.

For more information visit DelGrosso’s FaceBook.