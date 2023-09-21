BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To close out the season, DelGrosso’s is hosting Harvestfest for the 36th year starting Saturday, Sept. 23.

The fall festival will feature over 150 food and craft vendors throughout the park. The Nashville musical band, Rockland Road, will be there on both days to perform as well.

Things will get underway starting at 10 a.m. and rides will open at 11 a.m., rain or shine.

“What makes this unique for us is we allow outside food vendors to come in, and a lot of them are fire halls, churches, so it’s a big fundraiser for them,” Amy Mearkle, Director of Marketing at Delgrosso’s, said.

For those interested in attending, tickets are seven dollars each and children three and under get in for free! For more information about the Delgrosso’s, visit their website.