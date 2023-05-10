BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — DelGrosso’s will soon sell new products as it opened its newest plant on Wednesday, May 11.

For the first time in its 76-year history, DelGrosso’s is making sauces that are not red. That’s right, at DelGrosso’s new plant, they’ll be able to sell alfredo and cheese sauces. President and CEO Joe DelGrosso said they’ll use retorts that are basically big pressure cookers or insta-pots that they didn’t have the capacity for at their red sauce plant.



“We could not make any of this product in Tipton, even if we had the space, which we didn’t,” Joe said. “One of our customers, like I said, basically said, ‘Listen, we need some additional product, would you guys be able and willing to produce some additional products for us?'”

Now that they are able to add to their product offerings, Joe hopes to make five million cases of the sauce in the next year. To put that in perspective, it took DelGrosso’s their entire 76 years to produce about 7 million cases at their other facility.

“When somebody has an Instapot at home, think about that as a pressure cooker,” Joe said. “These are just much much larger and have a lot of capacity. There are not a lot of retort facilities in the country, so we’re one a few of a handful that can make this type of product

While adding the sauces is a nice addition, the new plant has also created 50 new jobs and counting.

While the company that reached out to DelGrosso’s hasn’t been announced yet, Joe said you’ll be able to find the new sauces soon in your favorite grocery stores.