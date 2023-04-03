UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Delta Airlines has announced that they will be suspending services at University Park Airport starting in June.

On Monday, June 5 the airline will be suspending services due to a lack of pilots and crew members, a problem that has been noticed throughout the industry.

“We’re certainly disappointed on behalf of our many travelers, but recognize the challenges faced by the airline industry,” James Meyer, The Executive Director of the Centre County Airport Authority said. “We’re optimistic that this will be a temporary measure, and when Delta is able to reinstate service to State College, they will return with flights through Detroit and future destinations like Atlanta could be added to the schedule.”

Travelers with bookings to or from University Park Airport through June 5th on Delta can expect to travel as planned. If your flights depart or return starting June 6th, look for an email from Delta with further details.

In addition to Delta flights through June 5th, University Park Airport still has regular daily flights on American with Philadelphia International (PHL), Newark International (EWR) & Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) along with Saturday-only flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

“University Park Airport has been a crucial part of the economic growth of this region for

decades, and we will continue to provide outstanding and convenient travel options,” Bryan Rodgers, C.M. Director, University Park Airport and Penn State Aviation Center said. “We are always exploring options for new travel partners, and we expect to see options open up in

the future as the travel industry returns to more normal conditions.”