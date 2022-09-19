ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Demand for COVID boosters increased this month at the Altoona Area Public Library’s vaccination clinic.

The library, in partnership with Mainline Pharmacy, had 32 people get booster shots at its clinic on Monday, Sept. 19 after just 12 got the vaccine in August. September’s clinic lasted only two hours, while August’s lasted four.

“About 10 minutes before opening time, we had 11 people standing in the hallway,” Library Executive Director Jennifer Knisely said.

Knisely said the uptick could be for the new bivalent booster, which contains half of the original vaccine recipe and the other half to protect from the omicron variant that’s grown dominant this year.

“There are a lot of people in our community who are significantly at risk,” Knisely said. “If there’s something that those of us who are able to get the vaccine are able to do that to reduce the risk for those who may have compromised immune systems or other chronic illnesses that would put them at potentially a higher risk of hospitalization or even death, we should pull together as a community to help them.”

The library offered all Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the clinic. It didn’t matter whether they were first-time vaccines or boosters, the library had all options available

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Knisely said Monday’s clinic was the last planned clinic at the library for now, but future clinics are a possibility.