STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College officials were joined Saturday morning by members of the Democratic party to rally against Senate Bill 106.

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday community members joined statewide leadership as they spoke out about Senate Bill 106. The Bill looks to restrict reproductive rights in the state, including removing any funding or access to safe and legal abortions. Additionally, the proposed legislation looks to increase the minimum voting age in the state to 21, taking away young and student voters’ rights until they are older.

The event took place at MLK Plaza where speakers included Paul Takac, candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 82nd District, Ian Kidd, candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 81st District, Gisele Concepcion, Chair of Governmental Affairs for the University Park Undergraduate Association and member of Penn State’s League of Women Voters, and Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Pennsylvania House of Representatives 181st District.

“And if they are able to do that again in the next session, it will then go on a ballot presumably next spring in a very low information and low visibility and low turnout election,” Takac said. “That could fundamentally change so many things in our constitution.”

Takac and Kidd are running in the general election, which takes place on Nov. 8.