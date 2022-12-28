JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities.

The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough.

Act 152 allows a County to collect a $15 fee on certain types of deeds and mortgages in order to raise funds for a designated demolition project. In January 2017, Cambria County opted in to the program and began collecting fees in March 2017.

The demolition of the five properties will cost $122,650 with the four remaining properties located in Gallitzin, Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh.

Since July 2018, when the first Act 152 demolition was completed, the Redevelopment Authority

of Cambria County has demolished 37 properties throughout Cambria County, totaling $443,442. Of those, 24 were vacant residential properties and 13 were commercial properties that were tested for hazardous materials and abated, if necessary, before the demolition.