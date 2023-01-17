CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of red-dyed oil.

An investigation by the department found the oil came from a residential home. Ferguson Township authorities said the heating oil was mistakenly delivered to the home which no longer used the oil. The fuel was discharged into the basement where a sump pump had pumped some of it into a tributary that lead to the stream, according to authorities.

Local agencies were notified of the incident along with the Rock Spring Water Company and the State College Borough Water Authority. The PaDEP is leading the cleanup effort of the heating oil.