CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is seeking those that may be interested in finding a job in law enforcement with an upcoming open house in Clearfield County.

On Dec. 14, the DOC will be at the Quehanna Boot Camp at 4395 Quehanna Highway in Karthaus holding an Employment Open house from noon to 4 p.m.

During the event, job seekers will have the chance to learn more about a variety of entry-level positions available. It is possible for those looking at corrections officer trainees that interviews will take place onsite.

The event is open to all and there is no registration required. Attendees are asked to bring two forms of ID and in order to enter the event they will have to undergo a security screening. No drugs or weapons will be allowed on the property.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities can be found online at the DOC’s website.