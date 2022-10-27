HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) will be hosting a job fair at SCI Huntingdon in partnership with SCI Smithfield.

Both correctional facilities are hoping the job fair will fill dozens of positions including a corrections officer trainee, food service instructor, and Correctional Industries factory foreperson.

Anyone is invited to attend the job fair with no appointment or registration required. However, those in attendance may have to pass through a security screening to enter.

Onsite interviews will take place for corrections officer trainee positions. Two forms of ID will be required.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections can be found on the Department of Corrections website.