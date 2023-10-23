UPDATE: Punxsutawney Fire Chief Chris Smith said that the restaurant side of Smokin’ Pete’s BBQ is a total loss while the deli side had smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but Smith said they suspect it was electrical.

Smith also said that crews had to go back out to Smokin’ Pete’s when the fire rekindled. You can read the original story below.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire departments responded on Monday night to a restaurant in Punxsutawney after it caught fire.

According to Jefferson County emergency officials, a call about the fire at Smokin’ Pete’s BBQ came in at 7:08 p.m. No one was injured and the fire was under control by 7:47 p.m.

Details about the fire are limited at this time. Lindsey, Central, Elk Run, Big Run, McCalmont and Perry Township fire departments all responded to get the fire under control.

US 119 was under lane restrictions for a short time between Wachob Road and SR 0436, but they have since been lifted.

Smokin’ Pete’s BBQ is located at 20459 Rte 119 South, Punxsutawney. The restaurant was formerly Pasquale’s Italian Deli.