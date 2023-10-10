STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire departments responded to a call on Tuesday night at a waffle shop in State College.

Assistance Chief Rusty Schreiner for the Centre Region Fire Protection and the Alpha Fire Company said the call came in just a little after 8:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Crews responded to East College Avenue where heavy smoke had been reported at The Waffle Shop.

According to Schreiner, two units responded to the fire along with officers. Heavy smoke was seen in the building and a fire was in the rear of the building at an interior staircase. Crews worked quickly to establish a line to help put out the fire.

At this time it is unclear what caused the fire. Centre Region Fire Marshalls have been contacted and will be doing a full investigation.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. However, Schreiner added that there would be heavy smoke and water damage to the shop as a result of the fire.