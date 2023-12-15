UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than 30 men and women from across the commonwealth are answering the call to serve.

Those people, now deputy sheriffs, are heading back to their communities after spending 19 weeks training at Penn State.

Payton Hill is one of the 36 newly minted deputy sheriffs in Pennsylvania after graduating from the Pennsylvania Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Program.

“The first half is a lot of class work and it’s pretty slow. A lot of paperwork and doing stuff like that,” Hill said. “The second half is more hands on, driving, firearms, defensive tactics.”

The graduating class, which is the 67th since Penn State became the academy’s administrator in 2000, was made up of students from 28 different counties.

“I enjoyed learning the law and how it’s written and how to really understand it,” Hill said. “Just serving the community and just giving back to the community.”

Sheriff Bryan Sampsel, who also graduated from the academy, said around 25 deputies from Centre County have gone through the program within the last 10 years, marking a training ground for future law enforcement.

“It gives them the skills they need to perform their duties every day,” Sampsel said. “It gives them the duties to perform in the communities they live in and it’s just an overall great academy here.”

Of those graduates, five of them are from counties right here in Central Pennsylvania: Jacob Wike from Bedford County, Julia Zucofski from Blair County, Connor Gausman from Cameron County, Hill from Centre County and Brian Burkett from Jefferson County.