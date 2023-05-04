CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are hoping to get information after releasing details on the body found near Exit 123, off-ramp of I-80, including noticeable tattoos.

The body, found in Bradford Township off of I-80, was a white female who has still not been identified, investigators said. “Jane Doe” is described as being roughly 5’2″ tall and weighing around 105 pounds.

She has dark hair, blue eyes, and is somewhere between 25-30 years old, state police said.

Notably, the woman was wearing grey leggings with a white Mickey Mouse t-shirt. She also has two tattoos: One located on the right shoulder trapezius area that says “La vita e bella” and the other on the middle of her back just below the neck that says “Faith.”

PSP-Clearfield is asking anyone who has driven through the area of Exit 123 and Hoopup Road between Saturday, April 29, to Tuesday, May 2, to call them with any information at 814-857-3800.

According to investigators, a construction worker was traveling on Hoopup Road around 10:25 a.m. May 2, and spotted what looked like a body in the woods. State police out of Clearfield were called to the scene.

According to Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, the cause of the woman’s death has yet to be determined.