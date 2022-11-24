(WTAJ) — State police and members of the DUI Task Force made their presence known in Blair and Bedford counties on Blackout Wednesday – the biggest drinking night of the year.

On Nov. 23, officers in Blair and Bedford counties were on the lookout for drunk drivers during “Drinksgiving.” They released the following statistics from their DUI checkpoints/roving patrols:

Blair County

116 individual contacts

76 warnings issued for vehicle violations

14 citations issued for vehicle violations

7 DUI arrests

3 misdemeanor arrests

Bedford County

106 total motorists contacted

23 total traffic violations

2 total DUIs

2 driving under suspension citations

28 warnings issued

2 misdemeanor arrests

If an individual’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is over 0.08, then they are considered to be legally impaired in Pennsylvania.