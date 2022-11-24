(WTAJ) — State police and members of the DUI Task Force made their presence known in Blair and Bedford counties on Blackout Wednesday – the biggest drinking night of the year.
On Nov. 23, officers in Blair and Bedford counties were on the lookout for drunk drivers during “Drinksgiving.” They released the following statistics from their DUI checkpoints/roving patrols:
Blair County
- 116 individual contacts
- 76 warnings issued for vehicle violations
- 14 citations issued for vehicle violations
- 7 DUI arrests
- 3 misdemeanor arrests
Bedford County
- 106 total motorists contacted
- 23 total traffic violations
- 2 total DUIs
- 2 driving under suspension citations
- 28 warnings issued
- 2 misdemeanor arrests
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
If an individual’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is over 0.08, then they are considered to be legally impaired in Pennsylvania.