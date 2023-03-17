Kalifah Stokes, 22, and Essence Stokes, 30. Both of Detroit, Michigan. Images provided by the Altoona Police Department.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A brother and sister from Detroit, Michigan are facing drug charges after a police tactical response team found meth and marijuana in an Altoona home.

Kalifah Stokes, 22, and Essence Stokes, 30, were arrested on Friday, March 17 when drug task force officers executed a sealed search warrant at the home on the 300 Block of Walnut Avenue. According to Altoona police, the tactical response team entered the home at 6 a.m.

Officers knocked and loudly announced themselves yelling “Police! Search warrant come to the door!,” according to court documents.

As officers and agents entered the home, a large clear bag of crystal meth was allegedly thrown from a second-floor window. The bag reportedly slid off the front porch roof and landed on a sidewalk in front of police.

According to the criminal complaint, Kalifah Stokes was seen in the window before he was arrested. Police said Essence Stokes was also found inside the home with a baby.

During the search, approximately 11 ounces of crystal methamphetamine valued at $6,500 were found along with 1.2 ounces of marijuana valued at $460, $1,597 in pre-recorded task force cash and various pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Numerous cell phones were also taken during the search. According to the criminal complaint, an iPhone found inside a white and black backpack contained messages with other individuals arraigning to sell the drugs.

Kalifah Stokes and Essence Stokes are charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, and other related drug charges. Both were placed in Blair County Prison where they’re being held on a combined $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29.