CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg woman is behind bars after police said she provided the drugs that led to a man’s deadly overdose.

Shianna Lambert, 24, is facing felony drug delivery resulting in death charges stemming from an incident in April.

On April 10, just shortly after 11 p.m. Spring Township Police responded to a home along the 100 block of Flint Court for an overdose. Narcan was administered three times to the unresponsive man with no success, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers were met by two women, one identified as Lambert. Police noted in the affidavit that both women were known drug users and that Lambert was known to sell illegal narcotics such as heroin and fentanyl.

At 11:46 p.m., police contacted the coroner’s office, as the 26-year-old victim never regained a pulse.

Days later, police met with a family member of the deceased man. A woman told police that the victim had been in jail and was 28 days sober. According to court documents, she claimed that Lambert had been giving the victim drugs. She also claimed she’d received a text from Lambert stating that she wanted to meet up with the victim.

The woman continue to tell police that Lambert eventually came to her home on April 10 to see the victim. According to police, the woman stepped out to the grocery store and when she returned she said the victim was acting “different.” She described to police that he was hallucinating and talking about drug cartels.

At this point, the victim was in the kitchen and said to the relative “I don’t want to keep doing drugs” and then put a “ticket” on the counter, according to the police report. A “ticket” is street terminology for a stamp bag of heroin/fentanyl. The woman claimed that Lambert told him to shut up and to leave with her.

On April 14, police returned to the residence along Flint Court to see if Lambert or the other women had returned and to search the home. Neither woman was there, according to court documents, but a different woman gave police permission to search the residence.

Once inside, police noted in the affidavit that they found a clear bag with white powder residue inside it next to the bed where the victim had died. In a dress drawer, police found a crumpled-up blue glassine bag that police identified as a “ticket.” Police also found a small brown box and a bracelet with the name “Shianna Lambert” printed on it. According to police, there was a large amount of unused blue glassine bags inside the box.

On April 14, police attempted to get forensic information downloaded from three phones that were seized from the home. Police learned that the phone belonging to Lambert had been remotely deleted, according to the criminal complaint.

A few days later, Lambert contacted police asking if she could come pick up her phone from the Spring Township Police Department, which police told her she could. Once she arrived and received her phone, police said she asked police for an update on the case.

During their interaction, Lambert began telling police a story that officers believed was not true, according to the criminal complaint.

They confronted her about her story and she then allegedly said “Alright I’ll tell you the truth.” Lambert then claimed the victim had asked her for drugs and that she gave him a bag that contained fentanyl.

She also allegedly admitted to police that she bought the drugs in Philadelphia four days before they were given to the victim.

Police were able to retrieve some of the text messages on Lambert’s phone, even though she deleted them. According to the criminal complaint, Lambert had messages talking about selling both heroin and fentanyl. In one of her messages, she talked about the sale of fentanyl from Philadelphia and how she did not “want to catch a murder charge” because of the potency of the substance.

Lambert allegedly told police she regretted giving the victim the drugs and that she “hates herself” for giving them to him, police noted in the criminal complaint.

Lambert was arrested then for obstruction and tampering with evidence. During that preliminary hearing police said she told her mother “I am going to be charged for his murder. He asked me for drugs and I gave it to him like an idiot.”

On May 9, police received the coroner’s investigation report which showed the victim died of a multi-drug overdose. The following substances were found in the victim’s blood, according to the criminal complaint.

Xylazine

Fentanyl

Norfentanyl

Acetyl Fentanyl

4-ANPP

Xylazine is a large animal tranquilizer narcotic that has been a part of a growing trend, specifically in Philadelphia. For more information about xylazine, also known as Tranq or the zombie drug, click here.

Lambert is scheduled to have her preliminary arraignment on June 2 and is facing additional drug charges including felony manufacturing, delivery or possession with the intent to sell and criminal use of a communications facility along with three other drug-related misdemeanors.

A preliminary hearing for these charges has been set for June 7.