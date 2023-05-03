CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a recent City of DuBois Council meeting, a question raised eyebrows and has concerned some city residents.

Did the city pay for John “Herm” Suplizio’s legal fees?

The answer is yes but it was prior to the charges he received in March. On March 20, Dubois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was charged for allegedly committing over $600,000 in fraudulent transactions from public funds. Suplizio was charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of conflict of interest, one count of misapplication of entrusted property, and eight counts of fraudulent return.

At the March 27 meeting, it was voted 4-1 that the city publicly approved paying over $274,000 worth of legal fees through the city’s general fund.

“So, you know, in seeking advice from our solicitor, it was determined that, you know, we did have the legal right to cover those fees when it was initially discussed. We did not know what any of the charges were at that time,” Councilwomen Shannon Gabriel said.

Gabriel was the one that voted no, she changed her position after Suplizio’s charges were announced on March 20th. Gabriel said while it’s true the bills came before then she calls the amount excessive and adds the official vote didn’t happen until after.

“Even though the bills were for a time period prior to the charges being made public. The vote came after those charges,” Gabriel said. “We knew what the charges were. And at that time, you know, I had made the commitment and I did what I thought was ethically and morally correct. And because I didn’t know what the charges were, I at that point did not feel comfortable voting on those charges. There was also another bill in those registries of invoices that I was uncomfortable with.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

WTAJ has reached out to other members of the council as well as Solicitor Toni Cherry and there is no comment and no response at this time.