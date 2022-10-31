CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents.

The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest it’s been since 1951, which equates to an estimated 25 days’ worth of fuel.

In some parts of Pennsylvania, you’ll pay nearly $6 a gallon.

This is causing officials to change budgets and prepare for an expensive winter. In Sandy Township, Clearfield County, there is a 75% projected increase in the fuel budget this year.

With prices on the rise and a diesel fuel shortage, the concern around diesel fuel is impacting many decisions.

“With a fleet of 12 diesel vehicles and over 100 miles of roadway to maintain and plow it is concerning, the price increases of the diesel fuel,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said.

The extra costs mean some tough choices have to be made.

“Just look to make cuts on anything we can, maybe it’s a couple of hundred dollars on telephones or radio maintenance so we really just try to make up those differences to balance that. Unfortunately, we may have to reduce some of the projects we really want to do or had planned to make up for those higher prices,” Arbaugh added.

In Boggs Township, safety is the number one priority, especially for school buses.

“It’s very critical here, we have the school that goes through here early in the morning for the school busses to go to pick up our resident’s children to go to school and we have a lot of residents moving in and out going to work and back home within the township,” Russel Jackson, Charmain and Road Worker for the Boggs Township Municipal Authority said.

“I guess we’d have to do a conserve mode to see what roads are critical to be plowed, obviously all roads need to be plowed in the township, so we’d just have to be conservative on how to handle that from here on in,” Jackson said.

The shortage and higher prices could also have an impact on things like the food supply, transportation, and home heating oil.