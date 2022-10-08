CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College YMCA hosted their “Dink for Pink” pickleball tournament Saturday to benefit those with breast cancer.

Ran from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with different experience groups each playing for three hours. This allowed more people to join in the fun and attend the event and help a great cause.

“There’s so many ways that this type of support helps,” Angelique Cygan said. “Obviously, the funding, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the oncology breast navigation program.”

All funds that were raised will go towards the Mount Nittany Health Foundation Oncology Department, which will help breast cancer patients directly.

The event also hosted a basket raffle with baskets donated by local State College businesses.