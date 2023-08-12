ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona teen and student, 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching, was killed in 2020 and the family is hosting their annual “Devon’s Dinners” to raise money for a scholarship in his honor.

Devon’s Dinners will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Moose Club, located at 1701 S. 9th Street in Altoona.

Tickets are $12 per person and include a Spaghetti dinner with two meatballs, salad, roll, and dessert. Tickets do not need to be purchased in advance and are available at the door the day of.

The family says there will be basket raffles, live music and entertainment, and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will benefit the Devon Pfirsching Scholarship.

If you’d like to purchase tickets ahead of time or donate for the basket raffle, you can reach out to the family at the numbers seen in the flyer below.

Devon was tragically killed Feb. 25, 2020, by gun violence in Altoona. School and sports were a major focus in the 10th grader’s life, his family said. After his death, they heard many stories from people who knew Devon about how he impacted their lives.

Anyone who wants to make a monetary donation to the scholarship is asked to make any checks payable to the AAHS Scholarship Fund with “Devon Pfirsching Scholarship” in the memo area.

The family said they’ve been able to award scholarships to two different students each year for the past two years, thanks to the community’s support.

The overall goal, the family said, is to keep this going for years to come in honor of Devon.

You can read about the events that took Devon’s life by clicking here. All three teens involved have since pleaded guilty with one of them facing a maximum of life in prison.