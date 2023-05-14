ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Those looking to cool off with a sweet treat have a number of choices at Lakemont Park now throughout the summer.

Dippy’s Sweet and Salty is officially open for the season, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The menu features desserts like ice cream and snow cones as well as food choices like chicken tenders and hamburgers.

“We have our Dippy’s stand and other stands around such as Motorway where we sell lots of snacks and goods,” Marketing Intern Kenny Nguyen said. “But Dippy’s is the main spot where you want to be for sweets and salty snacks such as chicken tenders and funnel cakes.”

Nguyen said they love welcoming families to the park even if it’s just a quick stop for some ice cream.