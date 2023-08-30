CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2023 Happy Valley Music Festival is on its way and it’s set to feature music, food and more on Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3 and tickets are $20, with children under 12 being admitted free as long as they’re accompanied by a guardian. You can purchase your tickets here. The field access marks the first time that fans will be able to enjoy the festival on Medlar Field at Lubrano Park since Reel Big Fish played the ballpark in 2010.

Here’s who you’ll be able to see:

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Vanessa Collier

Chris Bell Band

Donny Burns & The 3rd Degree

Sidewinder

There will be a full array of ballpark concessions for the whole family to enjoy.

Parking is available in the Porter North, Jordan East, and Stadium West parking lots. Parking can be purchased in advance until Saturday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m. for $5.50 at https://psu.parkmobile.io/medlar-field-lubrano-park. Day of parking will be available for $10 at the above link, and ParkMobile Zone 95112.

Penn State parking permits are valid in the commuter lots at no additional charge. The concert will take place after the Spikes’ regular season home schedule concludes on Thursday, August 31.

“We cannot wait to welcome our neighbors to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to see The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and celebrate Labor Day weekend with us at the Happy Valley Music Fest,” Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker said. “It’s a thrill to be able to bring this Happy Valley tradition into the ballpark, and we can’t wait to put on a tremendous show!”