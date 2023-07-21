ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Representative Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is teaming up with Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) to host a Disability and Senior Resource Expo.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elk County Catholic High School (600 Maurus Street) in St. Marys. Attendees will be able to receive information about medical, transportation and health programs.

“This free event is a one-stop source for information and resources for seniors and those with disabilities, as well as their caregivers, family members, advocates, friends and others,” Armanini said. “I am happy to team up with LIFT to make this expo happen. Those who attend will undoubtably leave with valuable information.”

Expert healthcare providers will also provide screenings for pulse oxygen saturation, heel scans, blood pressure and grip strength. To-go lunches will be handed out and door prizes will be awarded.

The Elks County Sheriff`s Office will also be on hand to collect unused medications.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Vendors include Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, Area Transportation Authority, Keystone Rural Health Consortia, PA CareerLink Elk County and Phoenix Physical Therapy.