CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center.

State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 1. Troopers said they arrived to find Straw sitting at a table and his father laying sideways on a hospital bed.

Troopers stated in the affidavit that the father had cuts on his arms that were bleeding, a bruised and swollen eye, blood coming from his ear and there was blood running from his eye to his nose. The man reportedly told troopers his son beat him.

After he was rushed to the trauma center, Straw allegedly told troopers that he’s been taking care of his father for the past eight years. He just got home that night and his father needed to go to the bathroom when he “snapped.” Police said that Straw repeated “I just snapped” several times while talking with them.

Straw now faces reckless endangerment and assault charges. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. The status of his father is unknown.