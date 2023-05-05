WTAJ — In honor of National Nurses Day, multiple chains are offering some discounts and freebies for nurses in the area.

The following places will offer discounts for nurses across central Pennsylvania:

Applebees – free appetizer with purchase of any entrée and valid ID (May 1-May 13 in Altoona, Ebensburg, Johnstown and State College locations)

Bose – Special discount on orders $199 or more

Crocs – Free Pair for Healthcare 7 healthcare workers will be chosen to win and split 10,000 pairs of Crocs shoes, Crocs socks and Jibbitz Charms. Enter to win between May 5-7 online. Using the Sheer ID platform online, healthcare workers can receive 25% off online purchases during the month of May and 20% in-store until May 12. From now until May 16 shoes in the Crocs at Work collection will be $10 off purchases of $75 or more.

Dunkin’ – Free medium hot or iced coffee (May 6)

Great Wolf Lodge – up to 25% on your next trip using promo code HEROES. Must book before 12/31/23

Firehouse Subs – Nurses throughout the U.S. can get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink with a valid ID badge (May 6-7)

Levis – We Appreciate You Program

Outback Steakhouse – Heros Discount 10% off (nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders)

Samsung- First Responders Program

Vera Bradley – 15% off for nurses

While Chipotle isn’t giving out free burritos for everyone, they are offering 2,000 healthcare workers with “Burrito Care Packages” which features 50 entree codes for their team, which is equivalent to $1 million in free food. To enter the giveaway, visit Chipotle’s website.

For more National Nurses Day Discounts, check out Nurse.org’s website.