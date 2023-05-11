BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Discovery Garden will be hosting its annual sale next Saturday and the event will be rain or shine.

The sale will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Legion Park. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Discovery Garden and the Horticultural Therapy Program at Skills of Central Pa.

Skills works to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and utilizes gardens for several programs.

Many local businesses and greenhouses donate plants, vegetables, flowers, and herbs for the sale.

There will also be a selection of native plants along with homegrown items and handmade crafts provided by people who participate in Skills’ support programs.