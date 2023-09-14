HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new, interactive kaleidoscope was officially dedicated Thursday evening in Hollidaysburg.

It is the newest addition to the Discovery Garden, at Legion Memorial Park, an award-winning, handicapped accessible public garden made possible by the Skills Foundation. The kaleidoscope is designed as a planter and has three different attachments to look through.

WTAJ’s Jillian Haggerty spoke with Lisa Merschiltz, Co Director of the Discovery Garden.

The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. with live music, refreshments, and door prizes following.

The celebration was free and open to the public.

Since it’s opening in 2000, the Garden has become a community and regional sightseeing and gathering destination and was the first public garden of its kind in Blair County.

The Garden is home to numerous features including a Horticultural Therapy Garden maintained by individuals of Skills of Central PA and a new rain garden.