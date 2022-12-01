STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College science center focused on education is expanding its reach with a new partnership.

The Discovery Space is now joining the Museums For All initiative to offer free admission to any families who are SNAP-eligible.

If you are interested in taking part, all you have to do is show your SNAP card at the front desk.

The center is also donating passes to the State College Food Bank to give more families the chance to experience the space for free.

“Early experiences lead to all kinds of benefits later in life,” Executive Director Michele Crowl said. “It’s important that all kids have an opportunity to play in a place like this and try out some of our programs, maybe attend a summer camp. So, we’d rather have the building be full than worrying about who’s paying what for each admission.”

Located at 1224 N Atherton Street, the Discovery Space is open weekly Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.