CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Discovery Space science museum is offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

The facility is joining other museums in the Blue Star Museums initiative across the country by providing free admission to military members. The program runs until Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.

The offer is available to all currently serving U.S. Military, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members.

Blue Star Museums partners with the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.