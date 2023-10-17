CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sharpen your skates, Disney On Ice is coming to the First Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial!

From Feb. 8-11, 2024, Disney On Ice: Into The Magic will take families through the stories of Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast.

During the performances, the audience will get to see the ice floor be transformed into a vast oceanic scape, journey across the Marigold Bridge, explore the enchanted castle and take a trip through the Frozen landscape.

The full show schedule can be found below:

Thursday, Feb. 8 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11 – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Ticket sales are open to Disney On Ice Preferred Customers and general public tickets go on sale Oct. 24. Tickets can be purchased on Ticket Master’s website or at the venue box office.

For more information on the performances and shows, visit Disney On Ice’s website.