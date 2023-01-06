STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in one townhome complex are looking for answers from officials after a sinkhole left them unable to safely occupy their homes.

“We still don’t know how long residents are going to be displaced, nor do we really have a lot of support from insurance companies at this time for this type of displacement,” Dana Costa, the daughter of one resident, said.

On Christmas Day, 18 Georgetown Townhomes residents were forced to leave their homes after a sinkhole opened up in their shared parking lot. Those residents attended a private meeting with the homeowner’s association on Friday, hoping for solutions to their unanswered questions.

“They mentioned a lot in the meeting that the hole is extending into the house, so I probably won’t be living there ever again,” resident Sean Spratt said.

Members of the media were not permitted to film the private meeting.

“This was a meeting that was being held for the homeowner’s association,” Attorney for the Homeowner’s Association Greg Jackson said. “If there are other people that have questions, other people that aren’t part of the homeowner’s association, those questions should be directed to the agencies that are involved.”

A few of the homeowners said that the situation is giving them some financial strain.

“Many of the people here are having to foot the bill for basically maintaining two homes,” Costa said. “Either a short-term rental or a hotel, plus their unit themself.”

Others are hoping to find out the root of the cause sooner rather than later.

“Some legal teams on their end need to kind of get together and truly determine who’s at fault,” Spratt said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

After the meeting, one resident said they were told to have professional surveying done on their homes to assess damages, while the issue is still being investigated.