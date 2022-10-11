CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, a traveling exhibit represents each victim killed as a result of domestic violence in Centre County from 1997 to 2017.

An “Empty Place at the Table” was created by Centre Safe to serve as a visual reminder of the deadliness of domestic violence and spark social change.

“We want to raise awareness about domestic violence,” Dawn McKee, special projects coordinator consultant for Centre Safe said. “We want to let people know that there’s support out there for them.”

The table includes resources and information about Centre Safe for anyone who is experiencing or knows someone experiencing violence in their relationship.

The exhibit has traveled to the State College and Moshannon Valley YMCAs.

“It’s very powerful,” McKee said. “There are people that recognize the stories. [In Moshannon Valley] a family member walked by every day and she put a piece of candy on her sister’s plate.

It is currently at the Bellefonte YMCA and will travel to Penns Valley next week.

The community is invited to wear purple on October 20 to support survivors of domestic violence and use the hashtags #PurpleThursday and #Every1KnowsSome1.