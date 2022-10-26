JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– In honor of Red Ribbon Week, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy students learn a lesson about overcoming hard times from speaker Joshua Horner.

Red Ribbon Week happens between October 23 and 31st. It celebrates the campaign’s mission of keeping kids drug-free.

Horner has personal experience with heavy drinking and drug use. He openly shared his story with the students and how many moments in his life led him to turn those things around. That’s when he mentioned how there’s always a way to turn your life around.

He emphasized to the students the importance of surrounding themselves with the right people and making good decisions. He interacted with the students by showing them good coping skills and developing a wellness toolbox.

Horner was impressed by the students’ engagement and knowledge about anxiety and depression. The main message he wants students to take away is perseverance and how there’s always a way to achieve your goal.

“I’m trying to showcase that no matter what happens, we can get through it,” Horner said. “Right now, I think it’s very important to give because the world is getting dark in some ways. It can be scary out there, but if we build each other, we can face it.”

Horner has been public speaking for seven years.