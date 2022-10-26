JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– Divine Mercy Catholic Academy students learned the engineering and physics behind a trebuchet just ahead of their unique project, where they build miniature versions.

STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math) teacher at the academy Jovel Segear, said that this project is a first-ever for the school. He enlisted some St. Francis University professors to help teach the device’s functions.

A trebuchet utilizes the transitioning of energy by using the falling weight to launch a counterweight. In their demonstration, professors launched volleyballs off their life-sized model.

Students are tasked to build smaller-sized versions of the device. Segear said he requires the device to be capable of launching an aluminum foil ball up to 20 feet while having it land in a three-foot circle. Students have to use their creative and critical thinking skills.

“There’s a methodical thought process,” Segear said. “You gather the requirements. You draw up your designs and test your designs. Then you present it to your customer to see if it meets the requirements.”

This project is for all the students from Pre-K to Grade 6. They can work alone in a classroom or with their families. Fifth Grader Jude Verhovsek said that he plans to work with his family and already has an idea of how it’s supposed to work.

“So you got to use your mind to make sure you put it at the right angle and all that, so the weight has to push it down and then it flies up,” Verhovsek said. “That’s what we have to do in a smaller version.”

Third Grader Ava Delsignlre also gets the concept of the project and thinks it’ll be fun. She’s unsure if she will do the project alone or with her family.

However, Delsignlre got to pull one of the trebuchets at Wednesday’s demonstration. She said it was a cool experience to pull it in real life and see how it works.

“You’re going to need to have that tiny little metal piece in the back at the right angle,” Delsignlre said. “So it works. It’s going to be fun but also definitely challenging.”

Segear said it’s essential to teach students engineering skills at a young age. He is a retired Navy Veteran, where during his time, he built submarines.

He wants students to experience the process of making mistakes and having to adjust their projects. He doesn’t plan on holding back when using engineering terms, either.

“The objective is for them to be able to make mistakes, learn from them, and improve their product,” Segear said.

St. Francis University Engineering Lab Instructor Jim Eckenrode said they appreciate the opportunity to teach students more about engineering. He hopes this is an encouragement to students about possibly entering a STEM career.

“We try to encourage young people to be interested in STEM, sciences, and that,” Eckenrode said. “It’s hard for students sometimes to picture themselves in that job. They don’t see an engineer working out in the field. A lot of stuff is often done behind the desk and designing stuff. We do a lot of cool things as engineers, and we thought it be a great opportunity to show them that.”

The project plans to take about nine weeks. That puts them in launching their device towards the holidays.