ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–D’Lites Bakery and Café, located along Logan Blvd in Altoona, has officially reopened its door after being closed for most of the summer.

The café launched its desserts and lunch menu Wednesday under new management. The management kept its original menu of wraps, sandwiches, and soups.

Additionally, the cafe will use over 40 flavors of cupcakes and cookie varieties. Employees said the first day was busy, but it was nice to be open again to the public.

“It’s nice, actually,” Employee Liz Reynolds said. “A lot of the phone calls and people I talk to they’re all excited, so glad to be open.”

While the café didn’t launch its breakfast menu yet but they are hopeful that in the future it will also be available for patrons. The café also intends to initiate a delivery option soon. Currently, they’ll only have dine-in and takeout.

The store hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can search on the cafe’s Facebook page for daily cupcake flavors.