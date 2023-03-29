HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– DNA was able to match a man to an attempted robbery in Huntingdon County from 2018, according to state police.

A coffee cup that Dustin Shope, 36, of Robertsdale, drank out of while he was inside the Martins General Store in Orbisonia was used to link him to the attempted robbery, according to an affidavit of probable cause by state police in Huntingdon.

Mugshot of Dustin Shope, via Huntingdon County Prison

Troopers were called to the store, along Ridgley Street, in March 2018 after Shope threatened the cashier by writing “be silent I want $400 cash all now or I will kill you,” on a bottle of brake cleaner that he brought up to the counter, the affidavit reads.

Troopers said that Shope was acting strange after he came into the store just after midnight and after getting the coffee and items, he went to the counter. He asked for $200 from the cashier, who thought he meant he wanted cash back, and told him there wasn’t enough in the register.

It wasn’t until Shope left the store to go grab his wallet that the employee saw the written threat and managed to lock the doors, according to the affidavit. The coffee cup lid that Shope drank out of was taken and sent to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in Harrisburg to be checked for DNA.

There were no leads until four years later when the DNA report was a match to Shope, troopers said.

Shope was already in prison at SCI Houtzdale when he was interviewed, and he said that “he did not remember” when asked about the incident, state police noted in the affidavit.

Shope faces multiple charges including a felony count of criminal attempted robbery and two misdemeanor counts of retail theft and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person.

Shope is currently in Huntingdon County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 5.