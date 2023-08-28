Knitting can be both relaxing and challenging. Choosing the right yarn is a big part of making something you’ll love forever.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona is looking for community members who enjoy knitting and crocheting to take part in a special project.

No matter your age or skill level anyone interested in participating in a yarn mural between now and mid-October is welcome to join. Artists will have the opportunity to help create the yarn mural. The mural is set to be placed on downtown light posts to repurpose the artwork after it is on display.

For more information and details, please contact Community Engagement Specialist, Emily Evey, at communityengagement@altoonapa.gov. Throughout the project, there will be regular ‘Knit-ins’ or meetings where participants can socialize and work on their projects.

The dates for those meetings are still being discussed. They are also still planning out remote participation opportunities, workshops and installation details.

The next ‘knit-in’ will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2.