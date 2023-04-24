DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the time of year that athletes are gearing up to play America’s favorite pastime, baseball. But some dangers can come with the sport if you don’t have proper protection.

Geisinger Department of Oral Medicine Chair Dr. Natalie Stinton shares some tips on how to stay safe during National Facial Protection Month.

“We get quite a few dental injuries at Geisinger through the emergency department and a lot of them have to do with sports-related injuries,” Stinton said.

Surprisingly, it’s not athletes playing high-contact sports like football or hockey that Dr. Stinton often sees with facial injuries.

“The sports that we most commonly see injuries with are basketball and baseball or softball,” Stinton said.

These range from cracked teeth to lacerations to the lips. Dr. Stinton said these sports don’t require athletes to wear mouthguards, making the number of facial injuries significantly more than other sports that do.

“We’ve found that if they’re wearing the mouth guard, that can be the difference in being able to keep their permanent teeth. It’s not just during a game that you need to wear the mouthguard, but it’s during practices too,” Stinton said.

Some protection you can use is boil and bites that you can get at a sporting goods store or a custom mouth guard that specifically fits your mouth.

While Dr. Stinton says they can’t prevent 100% of injuries, they help protect the teeth and the bone that the teeth are in. She added that if you suffer and injury, let your dentist know as soon as possible.