CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dog and her litter of puppies were stolen in Upper Yoder by a group of people accused of breaking into a home and holding a woman at knifepoint.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the 2200 block of Franklin Street, according to charges filed by Upper Yoder police. A man reported that five people broke into his wife’s home and took their female micro bully dog, Mimi, and her litter of five puppies. He told police the robbers included Rasheed Taylor; Lahtifya Taylor, 33; Tierra Watts, 34; and two unknown black men. Rasheed, Lahtifya and Watts are all Johnstown residents.

The man further told police that the two black men held him at the door, preventing him from entering the home, though he didn’t know who they were. Inside the house, the man’s wife was held against the wall with a knife to her throat by Watts as both Rasheed and Lahtifya grabbed the dogs, investigators noted.

The woman told police she tried to push Watts away, but she was punched in the jaw. After this, the woman’s teenage daughter attempted to approach but was shoved to the ground by Watts.

All five suspects got into Watts’ red SUV and took off with the six dogs, according to the criminal complaint.

Rasheed, Lahtifya and Watts all face a total of six charges, including two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of burglary, as well as minor counts of terroristic threats, theft and simple assault.

Rasheed was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $20,000 cash bail. Meanwhile, an unsecured bail of $50,000 was set for Lahtifya.

Watts has not been arrested as of the time of this writing, nor have the other two suspects been identified.