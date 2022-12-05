CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dog owners in Centre County can now get their licenses for the 2023 year.

Licenses can be bought at multiple locations around the area:

Centre County Treasurer`s Office, at 420 Holmes Street, in Bellefonte

Valley Ace Hardware, at 224 Old 220 Road, in Milesburg

Hosterman & Stover Hardware, at 5015 Penns Valley Road, in Millheim

Adrian`s Dog House, at 141 East College Ave, in Pleasant Gap

Port Matilda Borough Building, at 400 South High Street, in Port Matilda

Patton Township Building, at 100 Patton Plaza, in State College

The Pet Pub, at 507 Benner Pike, in State College

Wiscoy For Animals, at 424 West Aaron Drive, in State College

Halfmoon Township Office Building, at 100 Municipal Lane, in Port Matilda

License can also be purchased online at the county’s treasurer website.

Residents can get their annual dog licenses for a cost of $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered, otherwise, owners will have to pay $8.50 for one. Lifetime licenses can be purchased at the Treasurer’s Office for dogs that have either a microchip or tattoo, with confirmation from a veterinarian or kennel.

Owners are to be reminded that it is much cheaper to purchase a license than it is being caught without one. Owners who do not get a license could face a fee of up to $300, plus court costs, for each unlicensed dog.

Money that comes from dog licenses helps keep shelters running and supports the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement`s vital services to protect dogs and the public.

More information regarding dog licenses for county residents can be found by calling the Centre County Treasurer`s Office at (814) 355-6810.