CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An English mastiff that was found abused alongside a road in Clearfield County has been recovering thanks to the work of a rescue organization.

Goldie, previously known by the name Duke, was barely alive when he was rescued by the organization “Animals Matter” on Nov. 24. Goldie was found alongside Steep Hill Road in Greenwood Township with a hole in the top of his head and ear, and the left side of his cheek was injured. He was rushed to an emergency vet in State College by volunteers.

“Immediately, I assumed he was shot,” Heather Hoover, president of Animals Matter, said. “He wasn’t breathing real well. He had abnormal respirations due to what I thought was a lead, like a lead that was around his neck. But after we got to Metzger, it was actually two shoestrings.”

Photo provided by Animals Matter

Photo provided by Animals Matter

Photo provided by Animals Matter

Photo provided by Animals Matter

This was the first “actual” animal cruelty case for Animals Matter, Hoover noted. The organization was able to raise $12,000 to cover medical bills and is now looking to bring justice to Goldie’s previous owners.

The former owners, a 60-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old, are now facing possible criminal charges. All three allegedly admitted to state police that they committed cruel acts against Goldie.

Luckily, Goldie is on the mend and looking for a new, safe and loving home. He is currently in a foster-to-adopt home right now and has been looking amazing.