ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dogs peeked into classrooms at the Altoona Area High School on Thursday, in hopes of seeing students. It’s part of a new program that the high school is trying out.

Therapy Dog Thursdays is a pilot program that the Altoona Area High School is using to allow students to take a break from their routine and interact with dogs.

The high school is partnering with the PawZone Certified Therapy Dog Team.

“I’d love to have dogs in the library every day. I’m seeing kids talk to kids who never met before. So, it’s a great opportunity for us to connect,” High school librarian Tanya Lucas, who oversees the program said.

Thirteen therapy dogs were in the library at the school, and a few dogs made their way to classrooms to cheer up some students.

“I’m very happy that there are dogs that come here, and you can pet and play with them. It’s very hands-on,” Silas Chirern, a 9th grader said.

Thursday was when the program officially kicked off. It was done on a smaller scale for children with special needs, but the school thought it would be a good idea to expand it.

If everything goes as planned, the school plans to continue the program on Nov. 9 and have the dogs at the school twice a month.

“These dogs are trained to be therapy dogs. They have that in them. They’re very responsive,” Karen Morder, a volunteer at PawZone Certified Therapy Dogs said.